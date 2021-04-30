BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

