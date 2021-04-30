BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of GD opened at $190.71 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

