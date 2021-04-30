BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

