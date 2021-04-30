BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,885,000 after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,310,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

