BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

