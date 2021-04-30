BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $4,401,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

