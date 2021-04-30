BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

