BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

