BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 719 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.