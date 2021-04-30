BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 997,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Get BCE alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.39.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.