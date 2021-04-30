Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)’s stock price dropped 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 1,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.