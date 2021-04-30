Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

