Beam Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $115.03 million and approximately $46.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,763,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

