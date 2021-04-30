Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 4.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $81.62. 1,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

