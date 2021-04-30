Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $2.00 million and $6,018.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

