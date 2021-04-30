Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

4/29/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BBBY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,633. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.