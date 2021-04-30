Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 134,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

