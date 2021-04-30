Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

