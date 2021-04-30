Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 4,854 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Patrick Industries comprises 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,228 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

