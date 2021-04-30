Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $531,814.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $428,346.26 and approximately $531,814.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,366,793 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

