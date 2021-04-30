Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,390.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.