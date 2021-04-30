Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,370. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

