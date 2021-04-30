Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 17,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,370. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

