Bela Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bela has a market cap of $187,102.34 and $49.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.