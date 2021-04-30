Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CABGY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $35.66.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

