Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

