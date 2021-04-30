Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

