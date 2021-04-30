Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HXPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske cut shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $$12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

