Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Apr 30th, 2021


Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

