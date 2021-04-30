Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

