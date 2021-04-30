Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swedbank AB (publ) stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management’s holdings in Swedbank AB (publ) were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.