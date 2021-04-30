Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HXPLF. DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXPLF remained flat at $$12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.