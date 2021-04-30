Berkshire Bank Sells 7,154 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.