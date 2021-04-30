Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,069,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 5,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

