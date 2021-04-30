Bfsg LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PYPL traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.43 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average of $236.57. The company has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

