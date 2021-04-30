Bfsg LLC Buys 3,435 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $30,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.