Bfsg LLC Buys 6,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,609. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.