Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF remained flat at $$113.89 during trading on Friday. 115,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.