Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 233,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

