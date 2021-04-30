Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.11. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,430. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.