Bfsg LLC Has $15.66 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

