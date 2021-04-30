Bfsg LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.63. 142,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

