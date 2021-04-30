Bfsg LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,239. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.