Bfsg LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $67.63. 10,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.