Bfsg LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,966. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

