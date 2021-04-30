Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.39.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.