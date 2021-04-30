Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,754. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

