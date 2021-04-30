Bfsg LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.