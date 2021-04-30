Bfsg LLC Sells 17,889 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 116,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

