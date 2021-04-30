Bfsg LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. 119,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

