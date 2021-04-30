Bfsg LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 291,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.